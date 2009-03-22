The Week In Rawk, 3.22.09

Jamz: Took a First Look at Grizzly Bear's stunning Veckatimest.

Live: Saw Bell and Asobi Seksu at the Troubadour and Tindersticks at the Henry Fonda.

Camera Obscurist: Captured Tree Man bringing Tolkien to Venice.

And while you're here, a question for the bloggers and web monkeys -- I've been using Dreamhost to host the new site, but I've noticed it's not as zippy as it could be. Anyone else having problems with loading speed? And can you recommend another reasonably priced hosting service? I've heard good things about Bluehost and GoDaddy.

(Bell photo by David Greenwald)

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The Week In Rawk: Last week's finest hour (or so). Click below for more.