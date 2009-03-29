The Week In Rawk, 3.29.09

Interviews: Chad VanGaalen (pictured at left; photo by David Greenwald) in advance of his Saturday night performance at Spaceland.

Jamz: A rare, glorious Softies bootleg from 2000; a First Look at Telekinesis' fantastic debut.

News: Some pre-Coachella rumor-mongering.

Camera Obscurist: Goodnight, Hollywood Boulevard, goodnight.

And, random: R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe was captured by The Sartorialist today. His outfit's not spectacular but he is wearing some sweet shoes.

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The Week In Rawk: Last week’s finest hour (or so). Click below for more.