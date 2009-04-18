Live: Coachella 2009, Day 1: Friday

Morrissey at Coachella / photo by MickØflex

It pains me as much as it does you that I'm not at Coachella snapping away right now (or seeing what sounds like an epic Paul McCartney performance -- he closed with "Hey Jude!" C'mon!), but luckily the photogs of the Flickrverse are there doing their thing. Above and below, shots of Friday's jams by MickØflex. And if you're there, don't miss our still-current hour-by-hour guide to Coachella.

Previously: Live: Coachella 2006, Day 1 | Day 2

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