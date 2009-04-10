Los Angeles Show Calendar, April-May-June 2009

Hey, folks. We're going to start doing this again, if only so I can keep track of where I'll be. Like the Album Release Calendar, the Los Angeles Show Calendar is by no means a definitive list -- it's a selection of shows that I personally am interested in, recommend or will be attending.

[Destroyer at the Troubadour / photo by David Greenwald]

I'll be updating frequently and will do fresh posts for future months as dates start coming in. Press people -- have a show you'd like listed here? Let me know: rawkblog [at] gmail [dot] com. (Note: Jon Brion plays at Largo every Friday and is always recommended, so I won't list his individual dates.)

4/10 and 4/11 - Leonard Cohen @ Nokia Theatre

4/13 Monday - Henry Clay People, The Broken West, The World Record, Writer (Go to this show!) @ Spaceland

4/17-4/19 Friday-Sunday - Everyone @ Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival

4/18 Saturday - Mark Eitzel (American Music Club) @ Largo

4/25 Saturday - Mandy Moore @ Largo

4/26 Sunday - Grouper @ The Smell

4/29 Wednesday - Thao and the Get Down Stay Down @ Hotel Cafe

5/3 Sunday - Damien Jurado @ Spaceland

5/7, 5/8 and 5/9, Thursday-Saturday - Van Morrison (doing Astral Weeks) @ Orpheum Theatre

5/8 Friday - Iron & Wine @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

5/9 Saturday - Iron & Wine @ Troubadour

5/10 Sunday - Destroyer @ Echoplex

5/16 Saturday - Doves @ Wiltern AND Loney Dear @ Spaceland

5/18 Monday - Margot & The Nuclear So & So's w/ Telekinesis @ Troubadour

5/19 Tuesday - Decemberists @ Hollywood Palladium

5/20 Wednesday - The Walkmen @ The El Rey

5/27 Wednesday - Jens Lekman @ The Echo AND Sun Kil Moon (Mark Kozelek) @ The El Rey

5/28 Thursday - St. Vincent @ El Rey AND Jens Lekman @ The Echo

5/29 Friday - Japandroids @ Silverlake Lounge AND Animal Collective @ The Wiltern

6/8 Monday - Metric @ The Wiltern

6/11 Thursday - The Church (!) @ The Roxy AND Camera Obscura @ Henry Fonda AND Au Revoir Simone @ The El Rey (really?)

6/12 Friday - Neko Case @ The Greek Theatre

6/16-6/19 Tuesday-Friday- Art Brut @ Spaceland

6/19 Friday - Grizzly Bear @ Wiltern

6/20 Saturday - Constantines w/ Crystal Antlers @ Echo

6/28 Sunday - Phoenix @ Wiltern

7/20 Monday - The Pains of Being Pure at Heart @ The Echo