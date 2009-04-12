The Week In Rawk: St. Vincent, LA Shows & More

A short week, due to some technical issues. We're back to normal now. While you're here -- if you're looking for something to do tomorrow night, folks, head to Spaceland. L.A.'s three best power-pop bands (yes, really), the Henry Clay People, the Broken West and the World Record, will be playing a free show as part of the Henry Clay's residency. It's going to be a G20 summit for guitars.

Concert Photos: St. Vincent (pictured; photo by David Greenwald) Actor'd out at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Tour Dates: The return of the Los Angeles Show Calendar, now from April through June.

Camera Obscurist: Young Girl Playing A Pop Song

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The Week In Rawk: Last week’s finest hour (or so). Click below for more.