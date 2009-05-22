First Look: Vincent Minor - "Born In The Wrong Era" EP

There's been a dearth of Jon Brion-affiliated chamber-pop in recent years, following the mini-renaissance of the early '00s that kicked off with Fiona Apple's 1999 When The Pawn and Aimee Mann's Magnolia. With co-production from frequent Brion collaborator Tom Biller, Vincent Minor fills the gap nicely. Along the lines of Badly Drawn Boy's About A Boy soundtrack or Rufus Wainwright's Poses, Minor's Born In The Wrong Era EP satisfies all the expected adjectives -- clever, quirky, tuneful -- with its piano-based pop, missing only the towering charisma of his latest antecedents. Minor has a full-length due this fall; let's hope he can turn up the charm.

Vincent Minor - "Late Night Show": mp3

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