New Music: Ravens & Chimes - "Spend The Night With You" Rehearsal

A pair of rehearsal videos from Rawkblog '09 Band to Watch Ravens & Chimes just went up on YouTube. "Outside the Window" is above and "Spend the Night With You" is after the jump; both are the kind of evocative, insistent indie folk we've come to expect from the group, who are in the midst of recording their sophomore album. Promising stuff. Update: "Outside the Window" has been taken down, hope you got to hear it; "Spend the Night With You" is above.

Previously: Ravens & Chimes at Spaceland, 6.16.08