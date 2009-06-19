Live: Charlie Wadhams @ The Silent Movie Theatre, 6.18.09

Charlie Wadhams performs at the Silent Movie Theatre in Los Angeles on June 18, 2009 (David Greenwald)

Charlie Wadhams had to follow up a vintage documentary on banjo legend Earl Scruggs which included performances by Bob Dylan and Joan Baez for his gig at the Silent Movie Theatre on Fairfax last night, but the Los Angeles musician made a valiant effort to hold his own. In a brief set drawing largely on his new EP, In A Goldmine, the singer-songwriter stripped his nightclub jazz-folk down to brushed drums, upright bass and his amplified acoustic-electric guitar -- as good a fit for songs such as "Someone To Kiss" as their more nuanced studio versions. Wadhams may not be following Scruggs to the Grand Ole Opry just yet, but catch his intimate sound in snugger venues while you can.







