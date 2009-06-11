New Music: Division Day - "Visitations" and "Devil Light"

As tipped right here last week and confirmed by Buzz Bands today, LA synth-superhero Band To Watch Division Day will release their sophomore album, Visitations, on August 18 via Dangerbird Records. The title track and "Devil Light" are streaming on the band's MySpace, and fans of the band's brand of luminous post-punk should find much to dive in to -- like 2007's Beartrap Island, the tracks are swelling anthems that draw on Joy Division's bleakness and the Cure's broad sonic palette. Paul Banks is going to pee his pants.



Division Day - "Devil Light" and "Visitations": stream

Previously: Live: Division Day at the Echo, 5.12.08