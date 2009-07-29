Jon Brion Produces Two "Funny People" Tracks

Back in April, yours blogly was one of the first to notice that Jon Brion makes an appearance in the trailer for Judd Apatow's Funny People, jamming with Adam Sandler. Now, it appears Jon had some involvement in the soundtrack, too. The Playlist reports today that ol' JB produced and performs with Sandler on a pair of iTunes-only soundtrack bonus cuts, "Photograph" and Neil Young's "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere." Nice! Jon, you'll remember, did the score for the Apatow-produced Step Brothers (Jason "Coconut Records" Schwartzman took those duties on Funny People). This set also includes a live recording from Wilco's "Complete Wilco" tour -- a take on "Jesus, Etc." with Andrew Bird -- and more choice folk/rock. Funny People is out on Friday.