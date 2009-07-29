Bootleg: She & Him (M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel) @ KCRW, 1.06.08

[Ed. note: From the archives.. now with functioning links. The bootleg migration continues.] I'll confess, I'm not much of an M. Ward fan. Something about his faux-retro sound and wrinkly bluesman persona is just too slick, too pat for me. Luckily I like him better as the one-man backing band for Zooey Deschanel, who, for an actress, sounds much more genuine. The band's debut album, Volume One, was released on Merge last year and made my best-of list; it sounds almost as carefree and joyful as these radio session performances. (Thanks to I Am Fuel, You Are Friends for posting these.)

She & Him live on KCRW, January 2008

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She & Him - "Change Is Hard"

She & Him - "Magic Trick"

She & Him - "You Really Got A Hold On Me"

She & Him - "Sentimental Heart"

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