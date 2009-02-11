

Radiohead's Thom Yorke / photo by David Greenwald



Some of the best music you'll ever hear was never meant to be, from bootlegged live concerts to leaked demos. Below, priceless gems from the Internet's buried treasure in audio and video form. Have a great bootleg you'd like to share? Send it to rawkblog [at] gmail [dot] com.

Click here for the latest Bootlegs posts.

Elliott Smith:

Over the years, I've amassed a wealth of Elliott Smith material and attempted to collect it here, for the casual fan and completist alike.

Elliott Smith - The Complete Live Covers

Elliott Smith - Complete Unreleased Material: Live

Elliott Smith - A Proper Introduction

Elliott Smith - Stockholm, Sweden, 6.02.98



Radiohead:

Thom Yorke - Bridge School Benefit, 10.26.02

Thom Yorke - Bridge School Benefit, 10.27.02

Thom Yorke - Methodist Hall, Westminister, 4.15.05

Atoms For Peace (Thom Yorke) at the Orpheum, Los Angeles, 10.04.09



Videos:

Ravens & Chimes @ Spaceland, 6.16.08

Anti-Flag @ Bamboozle Left, 4.05.08

Jon Brion @ Amoeba Music, 10.17.04

Full Concert Bootlegs, Demos and Rarities:

Aimee Mann (with Jon Brion) at Largo, 8.24.96

Beck & The Flaming Lips - 12.24.02 KCRW Session

Ben Gibbard (Death Cab For Cutie) - 11.13.02 The Knitting Factory

Belle & Sebastian - 12.19.02 Christmas Peel Sessions

Beulah - 9.25.01 KCRW Session

Bright Eyes - 4.10.03 KCRW Session

Britt Daniel (Spoon) - 10.29.04, San Francisco, CA

Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) - The Zoo, 8.10.05

Destroyer - CBC Radio Session, 4.10.06

James Mercer (The Shins) - Moonshine Festival, 10.10.04

Jens Lekman - Istanbul, 2.14.08

Joanna Newsom - Sydney Opera House, Australia, 1.18.10

John Lennon and Paul McCartney (Beatles) - A Toot And A Snore In '74

Mount Eerie - Kerckhoff Grand Salon, UCLA, 11.16.03 (essential!)

The National - 5.24.07 White Sessions

The Radio Dept. - KEXP Session 2010

She & Him - KEXP, June 2008

She & Him - KCRW, January 2008

The Smiths - Complete Peel Sessions

The Softies - Neal House, 3.06.96

The Softies - The Milky Way, Boston, 10.20.00

Sufjan Stevens - 11.19.03 Judson College, Ill. (Solo)

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and Jay Bennett - 7.25.99