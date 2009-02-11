Bootlegs
Radiohead's Thom Yorke / photo by David Greenwald
Some of the best music you'll ever hear was never meant to be, from bootlegged live concerts to leaked demos. Below, priceless gems from the Internet's buried treasure in audio and video form. Have a great bootleg you'd like to share? Send it to rawkblog [at] gmail [dot] com.
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Elliott Smith:
Over the years, I've amassed a wealth of Elliott Smith material and attempted to collect it here, for the casual fan and completist alike.
Elliott Smith - The Complete Live Covers
Elliott Smith - Complete Unreleased Material: Live
Elliott Smith - A Proper Introduction
Elliott Smith - Stockholm, Sweden, 6.02.98
Radiohead:
Thom Yorke - Bridge School Benefit, 10.26.02
Thom Yorke - Bridge School Benefit, 10.27.02
Thom Yorke - Methodist Hall, Westminister, 4.15.05
Atoms For Peace (Thom Yorke) at the Orpheum, Los Angeles, 10.04.09
Videos:
Ravens & Chimes @ Spaceland, 6.16.08
Anti-Flag @ Bamboozle Left, 4.05.08
Jon Brion @ Amoeba Music, 10.17.04
Full Concert Bootlegs, Demos and Rarities:
Aimee Mann (with Jon Brion) at Largo, 8.24.96
Beck & The Flaming Lips - 12.24.02 KCRW Session
Ben Gibbard (Death Cab For Cutie) - 11.13.02 The Knitting Factory
Belle & Sebastian - 12.19.02 Christmas Peel Sessions
Beulah - 9.25.01 KCRW Session
Bright Eyes - 4.10.03 KCRW Session
Britt Daniel (Spoon) - 10.29.04, San Francisco, CA
Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) - The Zoo, 8.10.05
Destroyer - CBC Radio Session, 4.10.06
James Mercer (The Shins) - Moonshine Festival, 10.10.04
Jens Lekman - Istanbul, 2.14.08
Joanna Newsom - Sydney Opera House, Australia, 1.18.10
John Lennon and Paul McCartney (Beatles) - A Toot And A Snore In '74
Mount Eerie - Kerckhoff Grand Salon, UCLA, 11.16.03 (essential!)
The National - 5.24.07 White Sessions
The Radio Dept. - KEXP Session 2010
She & Him - KEXP, June 2008
She & Him - KCRW, January 2008
The Smiths - Complete Peel Sessions
The Softies - Neal House, 3.06.96
The Softies - The Milky Way, Boston, 10.20.00
Sufjan Stevens - 11.19.03 Judson College, Ill. (Solo)
Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and Jay Bennett - 7.25.99