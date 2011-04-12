Bootleg: Ben Gibbard @ The Knitting Factory, NY 11.13.02

[Editor's note: A version of this post originally appeared on our blogspot site in 2007. The MP3 links have been updated.]

Remember when Death Cab was great? And when indie rockers playing ironic covers was actually ironic and not ironically ironic? Man. Those were the days. This show has my favorite version of "I Was a Kaleidoscope" (not to mention Avril Lavigne's "Complicated").

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Track list:

1. Intro

2. Photobooth

3. A Movie Script Ending

4. Debate Exposes Doubt

5. A Lovely Affair

6. Title and Registration

7. I Was a Kaleidoscope

8. Company Calls Epilogue

9. Complicated (Avril Lavigne cover)

10. Title Track

11. A Lack of Color

12. Why'd You Want to Live Here

13. Saint Swithen's Day (Billy Bragg cover)

14. Sock Hop

15. 405

16. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (Cyndi Lauper cover)

17. Blacking Out the Friction

(Buy the early DCFC catalog from Barsuk; photo by David Greenwald at SXSW 2010)

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