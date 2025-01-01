Archives: Covers
Video: Hospitality - 'Rikki Don't Lose That Number' (Steely Dan Cover)
Video: North Highlands - 'Last Christmas' (Wham! Cover)
New Music: ARMS - 'Slowdance' (Matthew Dear Cover)
New Music: John Heart Jackie - 'When You Were Mine'
Happy New Year From Zooey Deschanel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Nellie McKay
Premiere: Alessi's Ark - 'Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want' (Smiths Cover)
Video: Bombay Bicycle Club - 'Video Games' (Lana Del Rey cover)
Video: Andrew Bird covers Cass McCombs' 'Meet Me Here at Dawn'
New Music: ARMS - 'Fleeced,' plus Sun Kil Moon cover
Video: St. Vincent covers Big Black's 'Kerosene'
Bootleg: Ben Gibbard @ The Knitting Factory, NY 11.13.02
Video: Ted Leo covers Beat Happening's 'Cast a Shadow' at Matador 21
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