New Music: ARMS - 'Slowdance' (Matthew Dear Cover)



ARMS at Waynestock I / photo by David Greenwald

ARMS released my No. 2 album of 2011 after a triumphant performance at last year's Waynestock, so I can only imagine what this year's set will bring. Here's a taste of one track they might unveil -- a through-the-fog, Espers-esque cover of Matthew Dear's "Slowdance." Hear it at ARMS' Tumblr, download our Waynestock mixtape and RSVP on Facebook. If you're heading to Austin this year, you can get my complete guide to the festival as a PDF or Amazon e-book -- and help fund our party! See you there.