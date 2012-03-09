Video: North Highlands - 'Last Christmas' (Wham! Cover)

George Michael should start playing this version. I've been following New York's North Highlands since their CMJ appearance in 2009 -- I wasn't there, but luckily the Internet was. The folk-rock act has grown up quite a bit since then, making one of last year's finest records and becoming the rare band that can produce hypnosis and dance floor grooves in perfect symmetry. (See also: LCD Soundsystem, who never made an album this good. Controversial opinion!) They may be the least-known band on our Waynestock bill next week, though I'm sure they won't be for long. Here are their SXSW dates, don't miss 'em:

Tues Mar 13 –Birddog Promo @ Skinny’s (5:30pm)

Thurs March 15 –TwentyFourBit/Rawkblog (Waynestock) @ The Jackalope (5:30pm)

Fri March 16 –Shout it Out Loud @ Takoba (2:20pm)

Fri March 16 –Wild Honey Pie @ Uncorked (9:45pm)

Fri March 16- Solid Gold @ Cheer Up Charlies

Sat March 17 –Music For Listeners (4pm)

And their best song, which they were kind enough to name after my dad.

<a href="http://north-highlands.bandcamp.com/track/bruce">Bruce by North Highlands</a>

Grab our Waynestock mix here and come to the party in Austin next Thursday. If you're heading to the festival this year, you can get my complete guide to SXSW 2012 as a PDF or Amazon e-book -- and help fund our party! See you there.