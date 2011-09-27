New Music: ARMS - 'Fleeced,' plus Sun Kil Moon cover



photo by David Greenwald

Attendees at our Waynestock unofficial SXSW party earlier this year got an advance preview of ARMS' exuberant Summer Skills, but here's the first studio taste: "Fleeced," a tense rocker that comes in and out of focus like your favorite Vimeo clip. The album's due Nov. 9; if it's not the best indie-rock album of the month, I'll eat my laptop.

Fleeced by ARMS

The band also covered the Sun Kil Moon classic "Carry Me Ohio" for the Voice Project, adding a drifting keyboard to the harrowing melody. Watch it below.

ARMS » Sun Kil Moon from The Voice Project on Vimeo.