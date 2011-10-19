Video: Bombay Bicycle Club - 'Video Games' (Lana Del Rey cover)

Bombay Bicycle Club were a 2009 Rawkblog band to watch, though I stopped checking in with them after a misguided sophomore album. The band's cover of Lana Del Rey's "Video Games," one of the year's best ballads, finds them improving on the aimless folk of LP2 without bursting into the punk edginess of their debut. (Re: Del Rey, if you're interested in the "controversy," you may actually watch The Colbert Report for your political opinions. Grow up.)