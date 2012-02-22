New Music: John Heart Jackie - 'When You Were Mine'



Photo by Ben Moon

Indie rock duo John Heart Jackie sent over this song in, um, October. I apologize, both for keeping them waiting and for not sharing this one sooner. The song's a lightly orchestrated, sweetly sung take on the Prince deep cut, with Jennie Wayne's vocals warbling with wonderfully Lilith Fair-era feeling. If they cover Lisa Loeb, I promise to post it before 2013.

John Heart Jackie - "When You Were Mine" (Prince cover): mp3

(Hear more on Bandcamp)