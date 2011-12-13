Premiere: Alessi's Ark - 'Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want' (Smiths Cover)



Photo by Malcolm Niekirk

Alessi's Ark, one of this year's finest new folk singers (and Laura Marling's lovely tour opener) has an early holiday present for us: a crisp cover of the Smiths' "Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want." In Alessi's hands, Morrissey's lament takes on an oddly triumphant quality -- when the electric guitars slide in halfway through, it's hard to imagine wanting anything else.

The singer has also put together a holiday Spotify playlist that ranges from Bing Crosby to the Ronettes, if you're looking for some Yuletide tunes.

(Alessi's Ark's Time Travel is out now on Bella Union and streaming on Spotify)