Archives: Covers
Jens Lekman's complete covers
New Music: Cymbals Eat Guitars – “Ballad of Big Nothing” (Elliott Smith cover)
Video: Owen Pallett - "Game of Pricks" (Guided by Voices Cover)
Video: Laura Marling - "Blues Run The Game" (Jackson C. Frank Cover)
New Music: Jim O'Rourke - "Close To You" (Burt Bacharach Cover)
Bootleg: Ryan Adams - "Like a Virgin" and "Last Nite"
New Music: Max Tundra - "Digital Love" (Daft Punk Cover)
New Music: Touching Earth Made of Steel - "Party in the Spirit World"
Video: Beck - "Alameda/Ballad of Big Nothing," 11.03.03
Rawkblog.tv: Of Montreal - "Harvest Moon" (Neil Young cover)
Feist and Kings of Convenience Sing! Each Other
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