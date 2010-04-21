Bootleg: Ryan Adams - "Like a Virgin" and "Last Nite"



Photo by angrycitizen.org

(Editor's note, April 2010: This post is from September 24, 2007 but the MP3 link was broken. Now it is not.)

The last album I listened to before leaving New York yesterday morning was the Strokes' Is This It, which remains one of this decade's crowning achievements as well as a consummately New York album. It was a fitting end to a fantastic summer; now, I'd like to kick off my return to the West Coast with Ryan Adams covering the band's "Last Nite." And, uh, Madonna. I'm slowly amassing live Ryan covers for a series of posts like the ones I did for Elliott Smith, so if you have any good ones, send them my way.

Ryan Adams - "Like a Virgin" (Madonna)/"Last Nite" (The Strokes) (live): mp3

More: Bootlegs | Ryan Adams