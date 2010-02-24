New Music: Touching Earth Made of Steel - "Party in the Spirit World"

Pals, if you haven't checked out the first half of Cokemachineglow's end-of-decade fantasy podcast (the webzine's annual exclusive collection of brand-new covers), no excuses: it is free and you should go download it. If, for some reason, you still need some incentive, here's one of the set's weirdest stand-outs: Touching Earth Made of Steel's warped electro-pop take on Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A" and Daniel Johnston's "Spirit World Rising." (Fair warning: the Ned Collette Broadcast cover will blow your mind.)

Touching Earth Made of Steel - "Party in the Spirit World": mp3

More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar