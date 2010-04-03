New Music: Max Tundra - "Digital Love" (Daft Punk Cover)

In a marriage made in Robot Heaven, electro-pop producer Max Tundra has covered Daft Punk's "Digital Love." Tundra softens and sweetens the DP original a bit -- if Toro Y Moi had done it, I'd call it the chillwave version. (Either way, I'd call it an awesome version.) The download drops Monday as part of Cokemachineglow's second 2000s Fantasy Covers Podcast; you can hear it on CMG's MySpace now.

Max Tundra - "Digital Love" (Daft Punk cover): stream

Previously: Cokemachineglow's 2000s Fantasy Podcast Pt. 1