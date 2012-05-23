Video: Hospitality - 'Rikki Don't Lose That Number' (Steely Dan Cover)



Hospitality covers Steely Dan

2012 might finally be Steely Dan's year! No offense to Hall and Oates, but the '70s perfectionists' hipster revival is long overdue. We've already seen an Aja covers album recently from the Darcys (disappointing, I'm afraid), but Hospitality's "Rikki" cover brings the goods. The dagger-strikes of Amber Papini's voice are a perfect fit for the song, as is the band's considerable musicianship -- that guitar solo! Hospitality's debut remains probably my favorite album of the year: this makes for a thrilling b-side. Get it for $2.99 on Amazon.