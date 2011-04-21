Bootleg: Belle & Sebastian @ Christmas Peel Session, 12.18.02



Photo by Sherwin!!!

Belle & Sebastian / on the radio / playing songs for children.

[Editor's note: This entry was originally posted in April 2007. It has been updated.] Here's a few from their (at the time) yet-to-be-released comeback record, Dear Catastrophe Waitress. The Peel Sessions I've heard have all been laid-back, informal affairs more concerned with fun than impressing listeners, and this performance sounds no different.

Download .zip (link removed) | mirror

Set list:

1. O Come, All Ye Faithful

2. Christmas Time Is Here

3. Santa Claus

4. Step Into My Office, Baby

5. Jonathan David

6. Santa Claus, Go Straight To The Ghetto

7. Photo Jenny

8. Silent Night

9. O Little Town Of Bethlehem

10. Santa, Bring My Baby Back To Me

11. If You Find Yourself Caught In Love

12. The Boy With The Arab Strap

13. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

14. Get Me Away From Here I'm Dying

15. I Took Some Time For Christmas

16. The Twelve Days of Christmas

More: Bootlegs Archive