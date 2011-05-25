Bootlegs: Beulah @ KCRW, 9.25.01



Miles Kurosky solo at SXSW 2010 / photo by David Greenwald



(Editor's note: This post originally appeared in May 2007. MP3 links have been updated.) Radio sessions are the best. You get a quality recording and the band tends to do things acoustic and quieter. This particular session is not acoustic and quieter -- in fact, it's noisier than some of the album versions of some these tracks. This is great The Coast is Never Clear-era material with Beulah in fine form. For the uninitiated: The Coast is Never Clear is one of the best pop records of this millennium, up there with Oh, Inverted World.

Beulah @ KCRW, 9.25.01

Download .zip (link removed) | mirror

1. Program Intro

2. Battle Cry of the West

3. Emma Blowgun's Last Stand

4. Night Is the Day Turned Inside Out

5. Interview

6. If We Can Land a Man on the Moon, Surely I Can Win Your Heart

7. Popular Mechanics for Lovers

(Buy Beulah albums from their website)

More: Bootlegs | Beulah/Miles Kurosky