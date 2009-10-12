Bootleg: Aimee Mann @ Largo, 8.24.96

Ah, the glory days. When Largo was on Fairfax, sarcastic singer-songwriters had a shot at the mainstream, and Aimee Mann was just entering her artistic prime. Enjoy the memories.

[Photo by 6tee-zeven]

(Gentle readers may notice one wee Jon Brion playing along on this one.)

Download .zip (link removed) | mirror

Set list:

1. You Can Still Ruin My Day (Jon Brion)

2. Banter

3. Time For You To Go

4. The Other End (of the Telescope)

5. Amateur

6. You're With Stupid Now

7. Deathly

8. Jon's Ragtime Bit

9. It's Not Safe

10. Fourth of July

11. I Don't Even Know You

12. You Could Make A Killing

13. I've Had It

14. Old Guys (Mr. Harris)

15. That's Just What You Are

16. Choice In The Matter

17. How Am I Different

More: Bootlegs | Jon Brion