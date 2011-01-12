Bootleg: The Radio Dept. - KEXP session
The Radio Dept.'s recent KEXP session captures the band behind 2010's best album of the year in stripped-down, semi-acoustic mode -- the immaculate cocoon of sound that surrounds the Swedish act on record is pulled away, leaving these songs feeling naked and emotionally charged. Let "Heaven's on Fire" break your heart a bit.
Download .zip (link removed) | mirror
1. Bus
2. Heaven's On Fire
3. Sleeping In
4. The New Improved Hypocrisy
The band plays the El Rey on Feb. 16.
Related: The Radio Dept. | Bootlegs Archive
(Via the Radio Dept.)