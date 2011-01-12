Bootleg: The Radio Dept. - KEXP session

The Radio Dept.'s recent KEXP session captures the band behind 2010's best album of the year in stripped-down, semi-acoustic mode -- the immaculate cocoon of sound that surrounds the Swedish act on record is pulled away, leaving these songs feeling naked and emotionally charged. Let "Heaven's on Fire" break your heart a bit.

Download .zip (link removed) | mirror

1. Bus

2. Heaven's On Fire

3. Sleeping In

4. The New Improved Hypocrisy

The band plays the El Rey on Feb. 16.

Related: The Radio Dept. | Bootlegs Archive

(Via the Radio Dept.)