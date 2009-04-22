Bootleg: Radiohead's Thom Yorke - 4.15.05 Methodist Central Hall, Westminster

Some three years before the release of In Rainbows, Radiohead's Thom Yorke presented the world -- or rather, a talkative crowd inside the roomy-sounding Methodist Central Hall church -- with acoustic versions of "House of Cards," "Nude," "Last Flowers" and a drastically different version of "Reckoner," which shares little besides a name with the eventual album version.

And then there's "No Surprises," a song that will never grow old. Enjoy the full gig below.

Thom Yorke (Radiohead - solo acoustic) - 4.15.05 Methodist Central Hall, Westminster

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1. Intro

2. Last Flowers

3. House of Cards

4. Nude

5. No Surprises

6. Reckoner

Previously: Thom Yorke at the Bridge School Benefit, 10.26.02 and 10.27.02 | All Radiohead Posts

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