Bootleg: Thom Yorke ???? @ The Orpheum, 10.04.09



Photo by David Greenwald

Do not underestimate Thom Yorke ????, or as I'm calling them, The Thom Band. As confirmed by EW.com, the Radiohead frontman is bringing his solo act (with Flea, Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, Joey Waronker and Mauro Refosco) to Coachella. While time hasn't been kind to Thom's solo effort, The Eraser, playing it live has -- at his trio of L.A. gigs last fall, the onslaught of live percussion and synthesizers ballooned the songs to nearly Radiohead-sized epics. I had the pleasure of hearing the act in action on October 4, 2009; after the jump, you can, too.

Thom Yorke ???? @ The Orpheum, 10.04.09

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1. Intro

2. The Eraser

3. Analyze

4. The Clock

5. Black Swan

6. Skip Divided

7. Atoms for Peace

8. And It Rained All Night

9. Harrowdown Hill

10. Cymbal Rush

11. (Break)

12. Lotus Flower (Moon Upon A Stick)

13. Open The Floodgates

14. Supercollider

15. Paperbag Writer

16. Judge, Jury and Executioner

17. The Hollow Earth

18. Feeling Pulled Apart By Horses

Previously: Live: Thom Yorke @ The Orpheum, 10.04.09 | All Thom/Radiohead Bootlegs