Bootleg: Bright Eyes @ KCRW 4.10.03



Photo by David Hornbuckle

(Editor's note: This post first appeared in June 2007. MP3 links have been updated.) I've been a Bright Eyes fan since someone sent me "No Lies, Just Love," a song which still blows me away. In fact, everything I've ever heard from the guy since has been a disappointment in comparison. But even though I wound up not being particularly impressed with his two '05 releases, I'm Wide Awake It's Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn, there were a few songs on them that pointed to Conor Oberst's considerable talent. The best versions I ever heard of those tracks, long before the albums came out, were on this phenomenal KCRW session.

Bright Eyes - KCRW Session, 4.10.03

Download .zip (link removed) | mirror

1. Interview, Pt. 1

2. One Foot in Front of the Other

3. Sound check

4. Poison Oak

5. Sound check

6. First Day of My Life

7. Interview, Pt. 2

8. Train Under Water

9. Burn Rubber (Simon Joyner cover)

10. Interview, Pt. 3

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