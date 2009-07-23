New Music: Jens Lekman - "The Summer Never Ends" Mixtape



Photo by David Greenwald

It's time to sip on the sweet nectar of DJ Jens' summer jamz. While dude's taste is immaculate, the best bit of this 30-minute set is the preview of a studio version of Jens' "New Directions," a track he's been playing live that's no less energetic here. Word is he'll have a new album out in 2010 -- this should help us pass the hours in between.

Jens Lekman - "The Summer Never Ends": mp3 (left-click)

(Via Jens Lekman) Tracklist after the jump.

(excerpt from) The Summer Never Ends /// I Really Think That We Can Make It Girl /// Nicolette Larsson - Lotta Love /// The Embassy - State 08 /// (excerpt from) New Directions /// Coke Escovedo - I Wouldn't Change A Thing /// Filippo Trecca - La Morte Dell'erminia /// His name is Mikael Carlsson, her name is Alicia Keys /// Lamont Dozier - Blue Sky and Silver Bird /// Cat Stevens - If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out /// Jeff Perry - Love Don't Come No Stronger /// Good News - Australia /// Baby's Gang - America /// American Breed - Always You