New Music: The Mountain Goats - "Genesis 3:23"



Photo by David Greenwald

Today, indie folk poet laureates the Mountain Goats announced their latest record, the Bible-heavy The Life Of The World To Come, due Oct. 6 on 4AD. 2009 keeps getting better. Let's hope this thing's better than Year One; luckily, first single "Genesis 3:23" sounds more along the lines of last year's tremendous (and now ironically titled) Heretic Pride than it does Christian rock.

Mountain Goats - "Genesis 3:23": mp3

Previously: Live: The Mountain Goats at the Natural History Museum, 6.06.08