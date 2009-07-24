Oh Hey, My Favorite Musician Has A New Album

Rose Melberg, whose former act The Softies are my favorite band of all time, has a 12-song set of (presumably twee, adorable) jamz due on September 22 from her old home, K Records! I've got a full list of most-anticipated albums for the second half of 2009 coming next week, but, guys, Rose! Huuuuuugs! More new stuff (including Rawkblog heroes Jim O'Rourke and the Clientele) on the 2009 Album Release Calendar.

Previously: Bootleg: The Softies - 10.20.00, The Milky Way, Boston | More Melberg