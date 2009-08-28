Learn To Love: Nick Drake

LEARN TO LOVE: Five-song snapshots of essential bands. Start here and dig deeper.

Nick Drake - "Cello Song": mp3

(from Five Leaves Left, 1969)

Nick Drake - "Northern Sky": mp3

(from Bryter Layter, 1970)

Nick Drake - "Which Will": mp3

(from Pink Moon, 1972)

Nick Drake - "Clothes Of Sand": mp3

(from the Time of No Reply compilation, 1986)

Nick Drake - "Blues Run The Game" (Jackson C. Frank cover): mp3

(Demo recording; available on Family Tree, 2004)

Previously: The Radio Dept.