Learn To Love: Nick Drake
LEARN TO LOVE: Five-song snapshots of essential bands. Start here and dig deeper.
Nick Drake - "Cello Song": mp3
(from Five Leaves Left, 1969)
Nick Drake - "Northern Sky": mp3
(from Bryter Layter, 1970)
Nick Drake - "Which Will": mp3
(from Pink Moon, 1972)
Nick Drake - "Clothes Of Sand": mp3
(from the Time of No Reply compilation, 1986)
Nick Drake - "Blues Run The Game" (Jackson C. Frank cover): mp3
(Demo recording; available on Family Tree, 2004)
Previously: The Radio Dept.