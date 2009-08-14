New Music: Division Day - "Chalk Lines"



Photo by David Greenwald

Division Day has a long history on this blog -- the band was one of my first concert reviews here, back in 2005 -- and I was extremely pleased to write about them in LA Weekly this week. As previously blogged here, the band's sophomore record, Visitation, is due on Aug. 18. It's the product of two weeks of recording and a year of demos that found the band going into what singer Rohner Segnitz called "hibernation" -- away from the Silver Lake scene, away from (g)lo-fi trends. The new disc, a simultaneously more aggressive, more patient release than 2006's synth-tinged Beartrap Island, certainly finds the quartet going their own way -- and, I think you'll agree, awesomely so.

Division Day - "Chalk Lines": mp3

(Visitation is due Aug. 18 on Dangerbird)

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