New Music: Elliott Smith - "Grand Mal"

I guess we were about due for our annual Elliott Smith track leak, huh? "Grand Mal" is another totally tremendous song from the late singer-songwriter's archives, appearing out of nowhere but apparently from his sessions for XO -- an album for which this song nearly served as the title track. At any rate, this song is a gorgeous addition to the already overflowing catalog of the best musician of his generation.

Elliott Smith - "Grand Mal": mp3

Previously: Bootleg: Elliott Smith - "I'm So Tired" | All Elliott Posts