Album Updates: Midlake, Holopaw, Pants Yell!, Etc.

Jams to get excited about:

* Midlake's Courage of Others won't be out until February 2010, the band has stated in two recent interviews. (Same goes for The Radio Dept.'s Clinging To a Scheme.)

* Holopaw's awesomely titled Oh, Glory. Oh, Wilderness., which sounds pretty glorious indeed judging by the first single, is out Nov. 3.

>> "The Art Teacher and the Little Stallion": mp3

* Scrappy twee dudes Pants Yell! return with Received Pronunciation on Nov. 10. First single "Cold Hands" brings the jangle.

* Desolate folkies the Holy Sons make a Criminals Return on October 27.

* Rawkblog pals (and Rock Band favs) The Main Drag have finished production on their third full-length. Release details here as soon as I've got 'em, but it's going to be a weird one.

* Also due in 2010 now: Ted Leo's Matador debut (!), Vampire Weekend's Contra.

More, as always, on the 2009 album release calendar.