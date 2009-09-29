Album Updates: Midlake, Holopaw, Pants Yell!, Etc.
Jams to get excited about:
* Midlake's Courage of Others won't be out until February 2010, the band has stated in two recent interviews. (Same goes for The Radio Dept.'s Clinging To a Scheme.)
* Holopaw's awesomely titled Oh, Glory. Oh, Wilderness., which sounds pretty glorious indeed judging by the first single, is out Nov. 3.
>> "The Art Teacher and the Little Stallion": mp3
* Scrappy twee dudes Pants Yell! return with Received Pronunciation on Nov. 10. First single "Cold Hands" brings the jangle.
* Desolate folkies the Holy Sons make a Criminals Return on October 27.
* Rawkblog pals (and Rock Band favs) The Main Drag have finished production on their third full-length. Release details here as soon as I've got 'em, but it's going to be a weird one.
* Also due in 2010 now: Ted Leo's Matador debut (!), Vampire Weekend's Contra.
More, as always, on the 2009 album release calendar.