The Broken West Break Up, Too



Photo by David Greenwald

Well, shit. Buy me a one-way ticket to Bummerville, dudes -- just days after finding out Harlem Shakes have called it quits, I hear L.A. power-pop favorites the Broken West are done, too. Full disclosure, I have a vested interest in these dudes -- in addition to being great, my name's in their debut album's liner notes. But, like the Shakes, they're not entirely done -- frontman Ross Flournoy is apparently kicking off his solo career tonight with a show at Largo. Guess we'll see what's next.

Previously: Live: The Broken West at the Troubadour, 2.24.09