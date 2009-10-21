Elliott Smith, Six Years Gone



Photo by David Greenwald

I guess it never really gets any easier to lose your favorite musician. In the decade since discovering Elliott Smith, I've listened to thousands of bands and albums -- and as much as I love them, nobody comes close. Since his death, I've tried to use Rawkblog as a gathering place for some of his lost or otherwise unknown material; below, some links to explore. If you've never listened to him, well, you'll need everything he's ever recorded, but here's a good place to start. We miss you, Elliott.

Elliott Smith - "Place Pigalle" (unreleased): mp3

Elliott Smith: The Complete Live Covers (50+ songs including the Beatles, Big Star, etc.)

Elliott Smith: Complete Live Unreleased Songs

Bootleg: Elliott Smith - Stockholm, Sweden, 6.02.98

All Elliott Smith Posts