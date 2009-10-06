New Music: Ned Collette & Wirewalker - "Come Clean"

Australian folkie Ned Collette has taken up with a band for his third album proper, and on first single, "Come Clean," they come correct -- for the ordinarily elusive songwriter, it's a well-grounded rocker with a slow-burning Zeppelin-by-way-of-Sun Kil Moon guitar riff. But like SKM's Mark Kozelek, Ned's voice is as evocative as ever, floating above the inferno like an ashy, accented ghost.

Ned Collette and Wirewalker - "Come Clean": mp3

(As previously reported, Over The Stones, Under The Stars is out later this month in his native Australia and by the end of the year digitally in the U.S.)

More: New Music