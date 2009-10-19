New Music: Ravens & Chimes - "Hearts Of Palm"

The new Ravens & Chimes song finds the New York band in a different mood than their usual autumnal, post-Funeral blues. "Hearts of Palm," in fact, finds frontman Asher Lack and company sounding downright joyful. Could it be Where The Wild Things Are? Signs of life in healthcare reform? The abundance of pumpkin ale? The abundance of pumpkin everything? Whatever it is, let's hope it's as contagious as swine flu. (New Yorkers: the band plays CMJ this Friday at the Mercury Lounge at 8:30. I expect a full report.)

Ravens & Chimes - "Hearts of Palm": mp3

(Buy this sickness on the Hearts of Palm 7"; look for an album in 2010; photo by David Greenwald)

Previously: Ravens & Chimes - "Clarissa Explains It All"