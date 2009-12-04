Jon Brion: 2010 Grammy Nominee

The Grammys have long been a (much-deserved) punching bag for people who don't buy their music on sale at Wal-Mart, but I'd be remiss in not noting that Rawkblog hero Jon Brion has been nominated in the Production, Non-Classical category for his work on Dido's Safe Trip Home. As for the Album of the Year category, it's a small relief to see albums of relative pop merit make the cut -- and, for a change, all of them by artists who didn't attend Woodstock. I've written about this year's return-to-form from Dave Matthews Band and have my money on them to win, if only to give Taylor Swift some incentive to top Fearless next time around.