Jon Brion Ending His Weekly Residency

An e-mail just went out from Largo:

Friday, December 18: The Jon Brion Show. This one may be the last of Jon's legendary every-Friday-night residency at Largo. In 2010 the plan is that Jon will be doing at least one scheduled show per month, so he's not going away for good, but this week's show should be an especially memorable jam with plenty of holiday cheer! Doors open for drinks 8PM, Showtime 9:30PM, Tickets $25.

Not quite the end of an era, but I'm glad I saw him on Friday. On the other hand, maybe this means he's going to finish his sophomore album already? Cross your fingers.