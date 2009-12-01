New Music: Sally Seltmann - "Harmony To My Heartbeat"

You already know Sally Seltmann. She wrote Feist's "1234" and, as New Buffalo, made two great records -- one of them the 35th best record of the decade, in fact. Now she's stepping out under her own name with a new album, Heart That's Pounding, due this spring. "Harmony To My Heartbeat" picks up where The Last Beautiful Day left off, opting for lusher production and a more rousing rhythm than the hushed Somewhere, Anywhere. I'm trying to get excited about making a 2009 year-end list, but guys, the future? Hang on to those shades.

Sally Seltmann - "Harmony To My Heartbeat": mp3

More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar