The Broken West Un-Break Up For "Late Late Show"

You may remember Los Angeles power-pop favorites the Broken West, well, breaking up earlier this year. Think again. The band backed Jason Segel on Forgetting Sarah Marshall muppet jam "Dracula's Lament" on his Tuesday night The Late Late Show appearance, though don't get too excited about a full-fledged reunion -- a Merge spokesperson tells me they're not playing shows, so it sounds like this may have been a (hilarious) one-off. At any rate, now Segel and I have something to talk about the next time we bro down at Chateau Marmont.