Video: Sally Seltmann - "Harmony To My Heartbeat"

Harmony to My Heartbeat from Sally Seltmann on Vimeo.

The truism is that it's hard to write about joy, easy to write about a broken heart. Yet Sally Seltmann, formerly New Buffalo, is always at her best exuding bliss, as she does in song and moving picture in the video for 2010 song of the year contender "Harmony To My Heartbeat." Can Sally be a Feist-sized pop star and play all the late shows now? Bonus: keep an eye out for Jens Lekman making a funny face!

Sally Seltmann - "Harmony to My Heartbeat": mp3