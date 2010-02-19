Jim O'Rourke Burt Bacharach Tribute Due In April

In today's Best News Imaginable, Jim O'Rourke has made a Burt Bacharach tribute album, All Kinds of People ~Love Burt Bacharach~, and (gasp!) will be singing on it. The relatively bad news is that other people sing on it, too, but I'll take what I can get. Wilco drummer and Loose Fur bandmate Glen Kotche mans the skins throughout. TwentyFourBit has the full story and tracklist (great as I'm sure this'll be, wish he'd done "This Guy's In Love"); it's due April 7.

Previously: Rest of 2009: Jim O'Rourke - The Visitor