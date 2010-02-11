Live: LA Font @ The Airliner, 1.26.10



All photos by David Greenwald

As one would hope, local post-Clap Your Hands Say Yeah country-punks LA Font's embryonic recordings gain grit and sweat when brought to the stage -- and apparently enough of a beat to make one audience member do variations of The Robot for 45 minutes. Join the party after the jump. (Dropping the pretty gallery software for now -- more hassle than it's worth. Unless you dig it! Leave your vote in the comments.)





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